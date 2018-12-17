Google to spend $1 billion on new New York campus

Earlier in March, Google had announced a $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city’s technology corridor along the Hudson River.

The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square-foot, will be the primary location for Google’s global business organization, the company said in a blog post.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon.com Inc picking New York as its second headquarters.

Apple Inc had earlier said that it would spend $1 billion to build a second campus in Austin, Texas, that will house up to 15,000 workers as part of a broader push by U.S. companies to create more domestic jobs.

The iPhone maker also said it plans to expand in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, and add hundreds of jobs in Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado, over the next three years.

Apple said at the start of the year it would invest $30 billion in the United States, taking advantage of a windfall from U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax code overhaul.

The 133-acre campus in Austin will be less than a mile from Apple’s existing facilities and initially have 5,000 employees. The jobs created would be in engineering, research and development, operations and finance.

Amazon.com Inc in November said it will create more than 25,000 jobs in both New York and the Washington, D.C. area by opening massive new offices. The two technology companies chose cities with a wealth of white-collar workers and high employment, bypassing other regions that may have required more investment.