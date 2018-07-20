Wipro to buy Alight’s India operations for $117 million

Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s third-biggest software services exporter, Wipro Ltd, said on Friday it would buy US-based Alight Solutions’ India operations for $117 million in cash.

Wipro said it would buy Alight HR Services India Pvt Ltd, which is Alight Solutions’ captive operations in India.

The deal is expected to be completed in the quarter ending September.

Wipro today reported a 2% rise in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its Banking, Financial Services and Insurance business (BFSI).