ONGC Q1 profit rises 58% to ₹6,144 crore, misses estimates
ONGC profit on a standalone basis rose 58% to ₹6,144 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, helped by higher domestic gas prices
Bengaluru: ONGC, India’s top explorer, on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter standalone profit, hurt by higher expenses.
Profit on a standalone basis, which takes into account only the state-run multinational’s India operations, rose 58% to ₹6,144 crore ($894.26 million) for the quarter ended 30 June, helped by higher domestic gas prices.
Analysts on average had expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of ₹6,643 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
India had raised prices of its locally produced gas by about 6% for April-September to $3.06 per million British thermal units (mBtu) compared to $2.89/mBtu in the previous six months.
Revenue from offshore operations rose 38% to ₹18,066 crore in the quarter while total expenses went up 30% to ₹18,256 crore.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Exide Q1 results: Lead prices play spoilsport but revenue powers ahead
- Volume growth revival can soothe Vedanta’s multiple woes
- Nothing neutral about August policy of Reserve Bank of India
- For Airtel, Vodafone Idea, a deeper shade of red is a reality
- Q1 results: Tech Mahindra shares can only ride so far on hope