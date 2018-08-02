ONGC Q1 profit rises 58% to ₹6,144 crore, misses estimates

Revenue from offshore operations rose 38% to ₹18,066 crore in the quarter while total expenses went up 30% to ₹18,256 crore. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: ONGC, India’s top explorer, on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter standalone profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Profit on a standalone basis, which takes into account only the state-run multinational’s India operations, rose 58% to ₹6,144 crore ($894.26 million) for the quarter ended 30 June, helped by higher domestic gas prices.

Analysts on average had expected ONGC to post a standalone profit of ₹6,643 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

India had raised prices of its locally produced gas by about 6% for April-September to $3.06 per million British thermal units (mBtu) compared to $2.89/mBtu in the previous six months.

Revenue from offshore operations rose 38% to ₹18,066 crore in the quarter while total expenses went up 30% to ₹18,256 crore.