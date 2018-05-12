JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit rises to Rs96.45 crore
New Delhi: JK Lakshmi Cement’s standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs96.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018, helped by lower tax expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs42.57 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Its total revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs1,369.25 crore. It was Rs1,255.27 crore in the year-ago period, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a BSE filing. During the quarter under review, the company reported tax expense of Rs26.53 crore as against Rs74.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
For the fiscal ended 31 March 2018, the company posted a standalone net profit of Rs341.87 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs210.78 crore in 2016-17. Total revenue for FY18 was at Rs4,885.82 crore as compared to Rs4,479.15 crore in FY17.
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs10 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31 March 2018. The board of the company has also decided to raise up to Rs500 crore by issue of secured/redeemable non-convertible debentures in one of more series/tranches on private placement basis.
