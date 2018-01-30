Thomson Reuters in talks with Blackstone on financial risk unit

As part of any proposed partnership, Thomson Reuters would retain a significant interest in the financial and risk business and would retain full ownership of its legal, tax and accounting and Reuters News businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

Shanghai: Thomson Reuters Corp. said it is in advanced discussions with Blackstone Group LP regarding a “potential partnership” in its financial and risk business, which accounted for more than half of its annual revenue in 2016.

The unit provides a range of offerings to financial markets professionals, with $6.1 billion in annual sales, according to a statement from the Toronto, Canada-based company. Reuters reported Tuesday that the private equity firm is in talks to buy about 55% of the business for more than $17 billion.

“As part of any proposed partnership, Thomson Reuters would retain a significant interest in the F&R business and would retain full ownership of its Legal, Tax & Accounting and Reuters News businesses,” according to the statement.

The board of Thomson Reuters is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the private equity firm’s all-cash offer for the unit, which supplies news, data and analytics to banks and investment houses around the world, Reuters reported early Tuesday.

