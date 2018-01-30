 Thomson Reuters in talks with Blackstone on financial risk unit - Livemint
Thomson Reuters in talks with Blackstone on financial risk unit

Thomson Reuters is in advanced discussions with Blackstone Group regarding a ‘potential partnership’ in its financial and risk business, which accounted for more than half of its annual revenue in 2016
Last Published: Tue, Jan 30 2018. 04 53 PM IST
Rachel Chang
As part of any proposed partnership, Thomson Reuters would retain a significant interest in the financial and risk business and would retain full ownership of its legal, tax and accounting and Reuters News businesses. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai: Thomson Reuters Corp. said it is in advanced discussions with Blackstone Group LP regarding a “potential partnership” in its financial and risk business, which accounted for more than half of its annual revenue in 2016.

The unit provides a range of offerings to financial markets professionals, with $6.1 billion in annual sales, according to a statement from the Toronto, Canada-based company. Reuters reported Tuesday that the private equity firm is in talks to buy about 55% of the business for more than $17 billion.

“As part of any proposed partnership, Thomson Reuters would retain a significant interest in the F&R business and would retain full ownership of its Legal, Tax & Accounting and Reuters News businesses,” according to the statement.

The board of Thomson Reuters is expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the private equity firm’s all-cash offer for the unit, which supplies news, data and analytics to banks and investment houses around the world, Reuters reported early Tuesday.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news and information. Bloomberg

First Published: Tue, Jan 30 2018. 04 53 PM IST
