New Tent City for stay near Statue of Unity: Online booking, tour packages and other details

Located in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity, is 3.5 km away from Kevadia town and about 200 km from Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI

As thousands of tourists are visiting Gujarat’s Statue of Unity daily, the state government has thrown open a new luxurious nature retreat, Tent City Narmada, just 10 minutes away from the Sardar Patel monument. Tourists are thronging the world’s tallest statue, not just because of its 600 feet height, but also because of the breathtaking natural beauty of its surroundings.

Set up along the picturesque Panchmuli lake, the resort is located amidst the rolling Satpura and Vindhyachal hills and surrounded by meadows, water cascades, thick forest areas and abundant wildlife. The resort with accommodation in premium, deluxe AC tents and standard non-AC tents, provides regional, Indian and continental cuisines by Marriott. It also has a selfie point to click memorable images with the Statue of Unity in the background.

Tourists can also go to spot crocodiles at the Sardar Sarobar dam besides taking short treks to explore eco-tourism sites.

The resort offers two types of travel packages — for 1 night/2 days and 2 nights/3 days stay — and incudes food, accommodation, visit to the Statue of Unity and some cultural and entertainment programmes. The 1 night package rate varies between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 depending on AC or non-AC tents, while the 2-nights package rate is between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 on a twin-sharing basis.

Entry tickets to the Statue of Unity observation deck are, however, not included in these packages and you will have to buy them separately in case you want to take an elevator up to the chest of the statue.

The nearest city from the Statue of Unity is Vadodara, 95 km away. Ahmedabad is 200 km, while Surat is 154 km. The nearest village is Kevadia, 3.5 km away.