Deals Buzz: HDFC to invest Rs1,000 crore in stressed asset fund for realty segment
Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.
Aditya Birla Capital to name management team for ARC wing
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, which received a licence to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) in September, will name a management team for the new business soon, reports Mint citing a top company executive. Read more
In a stock exchange filing, the company’s board also approved raising Rs3,500 crore by selling shares, global depository receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds, non-convertible debentures or any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares in one or more tranches.
Relam plans $250 million investments in India
Dubai based Relam Investments LLC plans to begin operations in India with investments of around $250 million in real estate and technology startups, reported Mint citing a top company executive.
On Tuesday, the company started its journey and launched its India operations and plans to revise its fund allocation for the country within a year, the report said.
Swiggy board approves Rs27 crore employee stock repurchase programme
Swiggy has received board approval for its first employee stock repurchase programme, reports The Economic Times citing sources. The quantum of the share buyback is pegged at over $4 million, or about Rs27 crore, the report said. Read more
In April, Mint reported that Swiggy may raise as much as $200 million in a fresh round of funding, citing sources. Read more
Tata Steel facing trouble in Bhushan Steel takeover
Tata Steel, the successful resolution applicant for Bhushan Steel is facing resistance in its efforts to assert control over the company’s main plant at Dhenkanal in Odisha, reports The Economic Times citing sources. Read more
HDFC to invest Rs1,000 crore in stressed asset fund for realty segment
Housing Finance Development Corporation (HDFC) is planning to put up to Rs1,000 crore in a stressed asset fund for the realty segment, reports Business Standard. Read more
The report said, HDFC has approval from its shareholders to raise up to Rs13, 000 crore in capital from qualified institutional investors.
