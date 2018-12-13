MobiKwik appoints new business head for payment gateway

MobiKwik co-founder and director Upasana Taku. Photo: Pradeep Kaur/Mint

New Delhi: Mobile wallet company MobiKwik on Thursday announced the appointment of Sushant Kashyap as business head for payment gateway and international business.

MobiKwik Payment Gateway is the third-largest payment gateway in the country today and the company is targeting a 400% growth in business in the next one year, MobiKwik said in a statement on Thursday.

In his current role, Kashyap will lead MobiKwik’s payment gateway vertical and also head the company’s international expansion plans. Earlier, Kashyap was associated with Delhivery as senior vice-president, sales, for over four years.

“MobiKwik payment gateway is one of our fastest growing verticals and will play an instrumental role in our path to profitability. Sushant’s cross-cultural experience and global expertise will be handy as we script our global growth story,” MobiKwik co-founder and director Upasana Taku said.

The company launched its payment gateway in 2011 to support ecommerce startups and large enterprises with digital payment requirements. It facilitates payments through credit and debit cards, net banking, equated monthly instalments (EMI), unified payments interface (UPI) and wallets.

“I envisage that the MobiKwik Payment Business will process in excess of $20 billion in online payment processing in the next two to three years. We aim to further strengthen our partner base across existing industry verticals and will particularly focus on education, financial services, utility and new-age startups,” Kashyap said.

MobiKwik Payment Gateway has over thousands of partners spread across industries, including food, travel, utilities, telecom, health, education, auto, finance and e-commerce such as Uber, Zomato, Dominos, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, Mahindra.