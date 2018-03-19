UltraTech offers to acquire Binani Cement in test for bankruptcy law

UltraTech Cement is competing with rival Dalmia Bharat, which has been chosen as the highest bidder, to bid for BCL. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: UltraTech Cement Ltd has upped the ante in its bid to acquire debt-laden Binani Cement Ltd by initiating talks with its parent Binani Industries Ltd outside the bankruptcy process.

This adds a fresh twist to Binani Cement’s resolution and will test the bankruptcy framework as courts will now to have to decide if a counter-offer can be accepted after the creditor committee had declared a Dalmia Bharat-led consortium as the winning bidder.

Separately, on Monday, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the resolution professional to file the resolution plan submitted by the Dalmia consortium, despite opposition from UltraTech and the Binani group.

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, informed the stock exchanges on Monday that it was willing to pay Rs7,266 crore to acquire Binani Industries’ 98.43% stake in its cement unit “subject to termination” of insolvency proceedings. UltraTech’s board also agreed to issue a letter of comfort to Binani Industries, committing Rs7,266 crore funding, as the Braj Binani-led firm seeks to stop insolvency proceedings of the cement unit.

On being asked if the agreement with UltraTech violates the insolvency and bankruptcy framework, Sameer A. Kaji, senior adviser for corporate strategy at Binani Industries, said, “It is an evolving process. It should ideally be within the right of the debtor to clear its dues. Creditors should not have any issue with it. The UltraTech deal leaves around Rs600 crore for the equity shareholders besides the clearing of all outstanding dues.”

According to legal experts, withdrawal of insolvency proceedings at the end of the resolution process could prove to be a difficult proposition as there is no clear procedure under law.

“While the creditors could potentially consider such debt payoff proposals by promoters in cases where no bids have been received, it will be a difficult proposition for the lenders to accept where a winning bidder has already been finalized, and the promoter proposal involves funding from the sale of the distressed asset to another bidder. Also, the withdrawal of post-admission insolvency petitions requires court approval,” said Sudip Mahapatra, a partner at S&R Associates, a Mumbai-based law firm.

Creditors, however, are now of the view that if an out-of-court settlement is approved and secured creditors are paid in full, they will support the deal.

“If someone is covering up for the entire amount outstanding, we will be more than happy to consider the proposal. The proposal may need the blessings of the Supreme Court,” an official from one of the creditors said on condition of anonymity.

UltraTech’s offer to Binani Industries came up after the cement maker challenged the sale of Binani Cement to Dalmia Bharat, alleging lack of transparency in the bidding process. It had complained to the NCLT and had also written to Binani Cement’s resolution professional offering to increase its bid to about Rs6,900 crore from about Rs6,200 crore earlier.

Vijaykumar Iyer of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India Llp is the resolution professional overseeing the bidding.

Despite the higher bid, lenders had questioned UltraTech about a past penalty of Rs1,175.49 crore imposed by Competition Commission of India (CCI). This was part of an overall penalty of Rs6,700 crore on 11 cement companies, including UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Ramco Cements Ltd and JK Cement Ltd, as well as industry body Cement Manufacturers Association for indulging in cartelization.

On Wednesday, the committee of creditors approved Dalmia Bharat’s bid.

The tribunal will now examine if the due process of law has been followed in firming up the resolution plan and if the selected bidder is eligible to acquire the company. Only if the resolution plan has been legally struck down, other bidders such as UltraTech could be considered, according to lawyers associated with the case, who asked not to be identified.

Even the agreement between UltraTech and Binani Industries is of no consequence if the resolution plan filed with the tribunal on Monday is found to be legally bullet-proof, they said, adding that under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, shareholders have no say in implementing a resolution plan approved by creditors.

It appears the matter will go all the way to the Supreme Court though there is only about a month left of the stipulated 270-day period within which creditors must approve a resolution plan, the lawyers said.