IL&FS Investment Managers’ board appoints 2 new additional directors

Nand Kishore, Kaushik Modak have been appointed to the board in the capacity of nominee directors of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Service

Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 04 10 PM IST
PTI
Shares of IL&FS Investment Managers were trading 3.94% lower at Rs6.59 apiece on BSE
New Delhi: IL&FS Investment Managers, part of the debt-laden IL&FS group, Thursday said its board has approved appointment of Nand Kishore and Kaushik Modak as additional directors in the company.

Kishore and Modak have been appointed to the board in the capacity of nominee directors of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Service.

“The board of directors of the company by resolutions passed by circulation on December 6, 2018, have approved the appointment of Nand Kishore and Kaushik Modak as additional directors, in the capacity of nominee directors of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Service Ltd on the board of directors of the company,” IL&FS Investment Managers said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of IL&FS Investment Managers were trading 3.94% lower at Rs6.59 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 04 10 PM IST
