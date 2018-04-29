Maruti aims for 10% increase in sales network in FY19
New Delhi:The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) aims to expand its sales network, including dealerships of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry, by at least 10% this fiscal, according to a top company official.
The company, which currently has a network of around 2,625 dealerships across the country, is also aiming for a double digit growth in the current fiscal. “We are continuously increasing our sales network. This fiscal we plan to increase the number of outlets by at least 10%,” MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, R S Kalsi said.
The company added around 350 sales outlets in 2017-18, he added. The company would add outlets under its various retail channels like Nexa and Arena, besides enhancing the network for its light commercial vehicle Super Carry, Kalsi said.
The company sold over 10,000 units of its LCV Super Carry from over 100 outlets last year. Kalsi said Super Carry sales would be even better this fiscal with network in place across the country. Commenting on the sales outlook for the current fiscal, Kalsi said that with various macro economic factors in the positive zone, the company expects to again achieve a double digit growth this fiscal. “Macro economic factors seem to be positive, GDP growth forecast is on the higher side and there are expectations of a good monsoon, so all these factors will be contributing positively towards the market sentiment and we are confident that we will be able to do double digit growth this fiscal as well,” he added.
The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in 2017-18, a growth of 14.5% over 2016-17. On new product launches he said the company would introduce 5 new products over the next 2 years.
Latest News »
- BSP plans counter to thwart BJP’s Dalit, backward outreach programme
- Jan Akrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption became stronger in Modi govt
- Nitish govt ‘shedding crocodile tears’ on Dalit issue: Jitan Ram Manjhi
- Thousands participate in annual ‘Sikh Day Parade’ in US
- Bob Dylan launches new whiskey line
Latest News »
Bob Dylan launches new whiskey line
Delhi HC asks for latest position on air safety from DGCA
Honda banks on 3 new models to beat market growth in India this fiscal
FPIs withdraw $ 2.4 billion on crude price, US-China trade relations
Rahul Gandhi , top Congress leaders to address ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Delhi
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?