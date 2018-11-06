Logistics startup Ecom Express reports 17% jump in revenues

T A Krishnan photographed at his office in Gurgaon. Photo: Ramesh Pathania

New Delhi: Logistics startup Ecom Express Pvt. Limited has reported a 17% jump in revenues at Rs 578 crore in the year ended 31 March 2018 (FY 18), according to company filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The compamy posted revenue of Rs 493 crore last financial year. It’s annual loss remained marginally constant at Rs 71.9 crore as against Rs 72.3 in FY17.

Total expenses rose by 14% from last year to Rs 650 crore on account of increase in other expenses, employee benefit costs and depreciation. Cost of services including freight and transportation stood at Rs 313 crore as of March 2018.

Founded in 2012 by former BlueDart employees T.A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Sanjeev Saxena, the company counts Amazon, Flipkart and HomeShop18 among its its clientele.

Ecom Express focuses on the e-commerce segment and delivers to 25,000 pin codes across 2400 cities across the country.

It offers end-to-end logistics solutions such as order fulfillment, reverse logistics, Ecom Network Services (ENS), cross-border services (EXS), Ecom Branded Services (EBS) to e-commerce companies. It also provides fulfillment solutions to its customers

The company raised $30 million from global PE firm Warburg Pincus in late 2017, as a part of a larger commitment of over Rs 850 crore in 2015. Ecom Express was also backed by Peepul Capital and early stage investor Oliphans Captial. Warburg has also invested in truck logistics company Rivigo.

New-Delhi based Ecom Express competes with logistics firms Blackbuck, Tiger Global backed Delhivery and Alibaba backed Xpressbees. It is currently valued at Rs 258 crore, according to latest company filings.

According to a KPMG report, India’s e-commerce retail logistics market is valued at $1.35 billion currently with records nearly 19 lakh shipments in a day. It is is projected to witness an annualized compounded growth rate of 36% over the next five years.

“Trends and developments in e-commerce retail, rising consumer expectations and amplified demand for same-day deliveries are shaping the ways the e-commerce retail supply chain functions,” said the report titled E-commerce retail logistics in India. “This sector is also experiencing the rise of new business models like omni channel retailing and new business models for last mile delivery like delivery through local retailers.”