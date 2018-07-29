Only 66% of registered companies in India are active: Govt data

The corporate affairs ministry had in 2017-18 struck off names of 2.26 lakh ‘shell companies’ from the registrar of companies for not carrying out business activities. Photo: HT

New Delhi: About 66% of the 17.79 lakh companies registered in India were active at the end of June, official data showed amid the government continuing its clampdown on “shell companies”. Latest data from the corporate affairs ministry showed that there were more than 11.89 lakh active companies as on 30 June. Active companies are those carrying out normal business activities and make their statutory filings to the stock exchanges on time.

“There were 11,89,826 active companies as on June 30, 2018,” the corporate affairs ministry said.

Out of the total number of 17.79 lakh registered companies in India, 5.43 lakh were closed as on 30 June and 1,390 were classified as dormant. As many as 38,858 companies were in the process of being struck-off while 6,117 were under liquidation. Among those struck-off, 103 companies were in the process of being reactivated, according to corporate affairs ministry data.

In terms of economic activities, 3.7 lakh companies were into business services and 2.36 lakh entities were engaged in manufacturing and other lines of work. Business services include information technology (IT), research and development, law and consultancy.

According to the corporate affairs ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of companies (353,556), followed by Delhi (322,044) and West Bengal (197,823), as on 30 June.

“Among ‘active companies’, Maharashtra has the maximum number of active companies (234,151), followed by Delhi (216,286) and West Bengal (1,34,336),” the ministry said in its latest monthly information bulletin. More than 2.25 lakh companies have been identified to be deregistered under the Companies Act, 2013, as part of measures against the black money and checking the menace of entities engaging in illegal activities, as per the ministry.

The corporate affairs ministry had in 2017-18 struck off names of 2.26 lakh companies from the registrar of companies for not carrying out business activities. More such “shell companies” are under the scanner and are likely to face regulatory action soon.