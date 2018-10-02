IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 1, 199 in new sale

IndiGo’s Rs 1, 199 offer can be availed with additional cashback when you book through MobiKwik e-wallets. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: IndiGo is trying to woo customers with a lucrative offer. The domestic carrier is offering fares starting as low as Rs 1,199. The fare is inclusive of all taxes. This offer is valid till 7 October 2018 for travel till 31 Mar 2019. Indigo’s Rs 1199 offer will not be applicable for travel between 15 December 2018 to 15 January 2019, IndiGo mentioned on its website. The IndiGo offer is available on limited seats on select sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out, the carrier mentioned on its website

Indigo’s Rs 1,199 offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across its domestic and international network.This Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings, IndiGo sates on its site.

This offer can be availed for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. The IndiGo offer can be availed with additional cashback when you book through MobiKwik e-wallets.

At present, IndiGo operates a fleet of over 180 aircraft. IndiGo currently operates 60 daily return flights to the Middle East, including 13 flights to and from Dubai, and eight flights to and from Doha, besides four daily return flights to Sharjah and Muscat. From October, IndiGo will fly 64 return flights to the Middle East daily.Besides Middle East, IndiGo flies to Kathmandu, Singapore, Colombo and Bangkok.

Another carrier, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999. The booking period for this offer ends today, 2 October 2018. GoAir’s Rs 999 offer is valid for travel between 3 October 2018 and 22 October 2018. The starting fare of Rs 999 is applicable to flights originating from Bagdogra (Rs 999), according to GoAir’s website