Nestle to drop straws from products
The steps are part of a campaign launched last year by firms including the Swiss group, the world’s biggest packaged food company, to make all packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.
Zurich: Nestle next month will start to drop plastic straws from its products and is working on biodegradable water bottles in a drive to reduce plastic waste, it said on Tuesday.
The steps are part of a campaign launched last year by firms including the Swiss group, the world’s biggest packaged food company, to make all packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.
They come amid a global crackdown on throw-away items that can languish for years in oceans and landfills.
Nestle said from February it would start using alternative materials such as paper and adopt designs to replace plastic straws and reduce litter.
Nestle’s bottled water unit Nestle Waters would increase the recycled PET, a type of plastic, content in its bottles to 35 % by 2025 globally and reach 50 % in the United States, with a specific focus on its Poland Spring brand. It would raise the recycled PET content for some European water brands to half by 2025.
Nestle was developing new paper-based materials and biodegradable polymers that are also recyclable. “This could become a valuable option in places where recycling infrastructure does not yet exist and will not be available for some time,” it said in a statement.
Nestle said it was collaborating with US-based Danimer Scientific to develop a marine biodegradable and recyclable bottle for its water business, and with PureCycle Technologies to produce food-grade recycled polypropylene, a polymer used for packing food in trays, tubs, cups and bottles.
Magdi Batato, Nestle’s global head of operations, said the company was still assessing the potential impact on products’ shelf life and manufacturing costs.
“Some of those alternative solutions are even cheaper, some of them are cost neutral and indeed some of them are more expensive,” he told reporters on a call.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Sri Lanka says has $300 million loan offer from Bank of China, may increase to $1 billion
- Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: A no brainer
- HRD to increase nearly 25% seats in varsities to implement 10% EWS quota
- Copper steadies as China points to further stimulus measures
- Syndicate Bank creates vertical to recover ₹27,000 crore NPAs
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?