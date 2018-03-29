SpiceJet to start flights to Leh from Delhi on 1 May
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 09 51 PM IST
New Delhi:No frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it will commence Delhi-Leh flights from 1 May by deploying a Boeing 737-700 aircraft on the route.
“Leh is the 46th domestic destination to be added to SpiceJet’s pan India network,” the airline said in a statement.
SpiceJet’s flight SG 121 will take off from Delhi at 6.05 am and reach Leh at 7.25 am. The return flight, SG 122, will take off at 7.55 am and reach Delhi at 9.10 am.
“Leh is a top draw for tourists and one of the most popular cities of India. Our early morning connections have been planned keeping the convenience of leisure and business travellers in mind.” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales & revenue officer, SpiceJet.
First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 09 51 PM IST
