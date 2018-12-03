 Grab in talks to invest $100 million in hotels startup Oyo: Report - Livemint
Grab in talks to invest $100 million in hotels startup Oyo: Report

The proposed investment is part of Oyo’s ongoing $1 billion funding round and will be made through A1 Holdings Inc, an entity controlled by Grab

Last Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 12 14 PM IST
Reuters
Singapore-based ride hailing firm Grab is in advanced talks to invest $100 million in Indian hotel-reservations startup Oyo.

Singapore-based ride hailing firm Grab is in advanced talks to invest $100 million in Indian hotel-reservations startup Oyo, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Grab is expected to close the deal in the next few days, the report said.

The proposed investment is part of Oyo’s ongoing $1 billion funding round and will be made through A1 Holdings Inc, an entity controlled by Grab, the report said.

Grab, known as the Uber of Southeast Asia, was valued at around $11 billion at its last funding round in August, sources have told Reuters.

Neither Grab nor Oyo immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

First Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 11 53 AM IST
