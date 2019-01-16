Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot to expand service in India

Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot entered Indian market in 2016 with flight services to Chennai, Amritsar and Jaipur.

Singapore: Singapore-based budget carrier Scoot on Wednesday said that it would expand its service in India with the addition of three new destinations Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam.

The long-haul, low-cost, wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines entered Indian market in 2016 with flight services to Chennai, Amritsar and Jaipur.

Flights to Trivandrum (5-times weekly) will commence from May 7 2019, and flights to Coimbatore (5-times weekly) and Visakhapatnam (3-times weekly) will start from October 27, the airline said.

Upon taking over the routes from SilkAir, Scoot will be the only airline operating direct non-stop flights between Singapore and Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.