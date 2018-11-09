Indian Bank Q2 profit slips 67% at ₹150 crore

Net NPAs increased to 4.23% of the net advances at the end of second quarter of this fiscal, from 3.41% in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Bank Friday reported a 66.7% dip in its net profit at ₹150.1 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of increase in bad loans.

The bank’s net profit in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2017-18 was at ₹451.5 crore.

However, total income of the bank increased to ₹5,129.16 crore for the September quarter this year, from ₹4,874.16 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Asset quality deteriorated with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising up to 7.16% of the gross advances as on end-September 2018, as against 6.67% by September 2017.

Net NPAs, too increased to 4.23% of the net advances at the end of second quarter of this fiscal, from 3.41% in the year-ago period.

The bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies was raised to ₹1,004.3 crore for the July-September quarter, up from ₹744.55 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Provisioning for bad loans alone stood at ₹752.47 crore, up from ₹633.36 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 60.82% as on September 30, 2018.

During the half year, the bank has appropriated the recovery of ₹94.61 crore in a fully provided NPA account in accordance with the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Based on a legal opinion obtained and pending issuance of final order on the appeal filed, the amount recovered has been considered as part of NPA recovery, it said.

