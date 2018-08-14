Vivo asks if women feel safe in India in Independence Day campaign

Vivo created the hashtag #HappyIndependenceNight to stress on the importance of freedom and safety of women round the clock. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo India has talked about the topical issue of women’s safety in its special Independence Day campaign.

The over two-minute long digital campaign titled ‘Happy Independence Night’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIFjHEJa954 resonated with viewers garnering over 2.6 million views on video streaming platform YouTube in three days.

Made by advertising agency Bang in the Middle, the video features a young woman driving on a highway when her car breaks down. As the battery in her mobile phone dies, she decides to step down and ask for help at a nearby dhaba (eatery) where the owner says there is no balance left on his phone to make any call as three young men look on. Uneasy, she quickly returns to her car to notice the three men following her. Eventually, a young man offers her his Vivo phone to call, putting her and viewers’ anxiety to rest.

The brand wanted to highlight both women’s safety and freedom. “The idea of creating the hashtag #HappyIndependenceNight was to emphasise the importance of freedom and safety of women not just for a day or for a certain time of the day but round the clock, especially after dusk,” said Jerome Chen, chief marketing officer, Vivo India.

The digital-only video campaign is being promoted across social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and YouTube to drive conversation around women’s safety, asking users whether Indian women feel safe and liberated in the year 2018.

Vivo India said it was committed to highlighting women-related issues. On Women’s Day 2017, the brand created #BeBoldForChange campaign https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGfxH1_kF50 featuring celebrity video jockey Bani J focused on breaking stereotypes.

Talking about the Independence Day campaign, Ananda Ray, creative head at advertising agency Rediffusion, said, “Expected behaviour, shots, and music -- the boxes were ticked but the needle did not necessarily move. Moreover, the performances were also not natural enough to make me really feel for the characters. As a result, I did not feel the emotions -- fear, concern and, ultimately, surprising relief -- that were intended.”

Ray added that the content would resonate because often, these days, what someone wants to say overshadows how it is said. “Especially, in these days of the Me Too campaign. However, I personally am tiring of the hapless woman characterisation. It really is time to change the narrative. As far as the product goes, honestly, I see no real connect. I may remember the story, but not the brand. This film would have been just as valid any day of the year. But, yes, perhaps the occasion of Independence Day lends it slightly more weight,” he said.