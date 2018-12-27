C.S. Sudeer, founder of IndianMoney.com. Photo: Ramegowda Bopaiah/Mint

I founded IndianMoney.com in 2008 as a unique initiative to make my fellow citizens financially literate with just a missed call on 022-6181-6111. Today, it is India’s leading financial education company, which looks to curb misleading sales practices rampant in the financial services sector.

A chance meeting with an auto driver helped me conceptualize IndianMoney.com. He told me that a sales agent from the organization I used to work for had sold him an insurance policy on the promise that he would get ₹1 lakh after three years if he made a one-time payment of ₹25,000.

I checked the policy documents and realized it was a regular premium unit-linked insurance plan, wherein the auto driver had to pay ₹25,000 for three years each. Based on the market performance, he would get back some amount after three years. This was my ‘click moment’, which led to IndianMoney.com. I saw how financial services intermediaries cheated innocent people to pocket commissions and satiate greed.

The company today provides free and unbiased financial education to over 370,000 consumers. Once a consumer leaves an enquiry or a missed call on our platform, we call them back and educate them on the product of their choice.

The company has a dedicated team of certified finance professionals who educate and guide the common man, making him/her financially aware and less vulnerable to fraud and misselling. People are empowered financially through “on call advice” wherein anyone can get free financial education on any personal finance product.

Only after people call us, trained “wealth doctors” from IndianMoney.com call them back and educate them on personal finance products. Our wealth doctors help these people with financial planning, subject to their approval.