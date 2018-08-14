Private or public? NCLAT reserves order on Tata Sons conversion

In the last hearing, the tribunal directed Tata Sons to file an affidavit and written responses by 10 August regarding its conversion into a private limited company from a public company. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday reserved its order regarding conversion of Tata Sons into a private limited company from a deemed public company. The two-judge NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay, said “the question of interim relief will come only after we admit the case.”

The appellate tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. seeking an interim stay on the conversion while challenging the 9 July order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The bench heard arguments made by Aryaman Sundaram, counsel for Cyrus Investments, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Tata Sons.

In its last hearing, the tribunal had directed Tata Sons to file an affidavit and written responses by 10 August regarding its conversion.

In September last year, the shareholders of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $103 billion Tata group, voted in favour of turning it into a private limited company despite vehement opposition from ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry’s family firms that own a minority stake in the holding company.

Mistry had filed the appeal with NCLAT through two family-run investment firms, Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corp, in an attempt to continue with the fight for the rights of minority shareholders and to uphold the highest standards of governance expected from the House of Tatas, said a person familiar with the development.

Mistry’s petition before the NCLAT has alleged that the NCLT Mumbai bench judgment is replete with errors of reasoning and errors of law.

On 9 July, the Mumbai bench of NCLT dismissed the petition filed by the Mistry family’s investment firms, saying it found no merit in the case.

Mistry, whose family is the single biggest shareholder in the Tata group, was named group chairman in November 2011 and took over in December 2012 after the retirement of Ratan Tata.

On 24 October 2016, the board of Tata Sons dismissed him as chairman and said former chairman Ratan Tata would take over as interim chairman. Mistry contended that the articles of association of Tata Sons were biased against the rights of minority shareholders and thereby oppressive, a charge Tata Sons dismissed, saying Mistry, who had been on its board since 2006, had never raised this until he was fired.