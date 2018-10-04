AirAsia India offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in ‘Mega Sale’

AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer can be booked till 7 October 2018. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: AirAsia India is offering tickets from Rs 999 in its new ‘Mega Sale’. Bookings for this latest AirAsia offer will close 7 October and is applicable for travel till 30 June 2019, AirAsia said on its website. This offer is valid for domestic travel. AirAsia india’s Rs 999 offer is valid for travel to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, Kochi, and Kolkata, among other cities, the airline said.

This offer is for limited period and fares are non-refundable and non-transferable, AirAsia said. The airline has not disclosed the number of seats available under the discount offer.

With a fleet of 19 A-320 aircraft, AirAsia India operates service to Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

The airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and low-cost Malaysian AirAsia Berhad, which covers 165 destinations spanning 25 countries.

Domestic airlines like IndiGo, GoAir and Jet Airways have been coming up with discount offers over the past few months even as they grapple with higher fuel and other costs in the wake of rising oil price and sharp fall in the rupee.

Another carrier IndiGo is offering fares starting as low as Rs 1,199, which is inclusive of all taxes. This offer is valid till 7 October 2018 for travel till 31 March 2019. The IndiGo offer is available on limited seats on select sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out, the carrier mentioned on its website.

Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during the first eight month of this year rose to 9.13 crore, growth of 21% over the corresponding period of previous year.