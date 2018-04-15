14 grounded Airbus A320neo planes ready to fly again

The Airbus A320neo planes are fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Fourteen Airbus A320neo planes operated by IndiGo and GoAir that were grounded in the past two months because of engine glitches, are now operational and have been inducted into the airline fleet.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft are fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines. A P&W India spokesperson confirmed the development, adding that the engines that were grounded earlier due to “knife-edge seal” issue are now operational.

The country’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), had cancelled several flights, while rescheduling others after eight of its Airbus A320neo aircraft were grounded in March following the directives from the country’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). IndiGo had in February grounded three P&W engine-powered A320neo aircraft due to glitches in both engines.

An IndiGo spokesperson said 11 of its Airbus A320neo aircraft, earlier grounded due to Pratt and Whitney engine glitches, are now operational.

Wadia Group-owned GoAir’s three similar aircraft, grounded last month due to “knife-edge seal” issue, are now operational, a spokesperson of the airline said.

Operations at both airlines were disrupted due to aircraft groundings in February and March respectively, ahead of the peak travelling season that started in April, when schools and colleges in India shut for summer break, and people head out for holidays.

French aircraft maker Airbus, which had put on hold the global deliveries of its A320neo planes from February, following engine glitches, will restart its deliveries in April, said a person aware of the development. The India deliveries, about four a month to IndiGo and GoAir, which were put on hold in February, is also expected to restart by the end of this month.