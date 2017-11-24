Trump Tower launched in Kolkata, developers aim Rs700 crore in sales
Realty firms Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers have already sold about 50% units since the Trump Tower project was soft launched in October
New Delhi: The iconic Trump Tower comprising 140 ultra-luxury apartments has been launched in Kolkata and its Indian developers are expecting to garner around Rs700 crore in sales from this project.
Realty firms Unimark Group, RDB Group and Tribeca Developers have already sold about 50% units since the project was soft-launched in mid-October. The starting price is Rs3.75 crore for a 2,500 sq ft size flat. This is the third Trump Tower to be launched in India.
The Trump Organization — founded by US President Donald Trump — already has Trump-branded project in Pune partnering Panchshil Realty. It tied up with Lodha group in 2014 for housing project in Mumbai.
“We will be developing about 130-140 units in this Trump tower. The construction work has already started and the project will be delivered in mid-2020,” Tribeca Developers managing partner Kalpesh Mehta told PTI. Asked about the project cost, he declined to disclose the number but said the construction cost would be around Rs7,000 per sq ft in this project.
On sales, Mehta said the response has been very good and the company has sold 50% of the unit within one month. Mehta said the company would soon increase the price by 15%. On sales realisation, he said: “We expect to generate about Rs700 crore from this project. There was a big gap in the super-luxury residential segment of Kolkata, with no branded luxury developments. Despite a price increase, we anticipate a complete sell-off of the development in the next 6-12 months,” Mehta said.
Harsh Patodia, chairman and managing director of Unimark Group, said, “We always believed that the product and the Trump brand would do well in Kolkata, but this has surpassed even our best estimates.”
Vinod Dugar of RDB Group said: “The global appeal of the Trump brand along with the absolute best product offering performed extremely well for us.” Tribeca, Unimark and RDB partnered last year to build this Trump tower, which is located on EM Bypass, the city’s main arterial road and has some of the finest luxury hotels of Kolkata in its neighbourhood.
Tribeca is a boutique branded real estate developer. It has worked with the Trump brand for the last seven years. Unimark is one of the leading real estate developers in Kolkata, while RDB Group has interests in many businesses including real estate and infrastructure.
More From Companies »
- Kapoors in talks with Godrej Properties to sell R.K. Studio for ₹200 crore
- StanChart files caveat in Essar Steel case in NCLT
- Yes Bank ready with first list of names in Rana successor hunt
- Unacademy acquires exams preparation start-up WiFiStudy
- Wall Street sinks as Amazon, Alphabet earnings spark growth concerns
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Spl CBI Director Rakesh Asthana moves SC against Centre’s decision to divest him of duties
- Defence ministry spokesperson sent on leave after her controversial tweet
- Lanka Prez sacks PM, brings Rajapaksa back
- Kapoors in talks with Godrej Properties to sell R.K. Studio for ₹200 crore
- Inside Samsung’s efforts to challenge Apple with 5G, folding smartphones
Mark to Market »
- Near-term risks to earnings growth mask Maruti’s Q2 performance beat
- JSW: Despite signs of stability, rising costs pose a risk to margins
- Yes Bank’s asset quality trips in second quarter; IL&FS exposure may bite
- Airtel Q2: Steady Africa business is no solace as losses in India rise
- Challenges persist for Wipro despite healthy Q2 results