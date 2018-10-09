Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins early for Prime members. These are the best deals

During the 6-day Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on mobile phones, additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no cost EMI and free screen protection. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Amazon India’s largest sale, the Great Indian Festival, is now live for Amazon Prime members, 12 hours before the sale begins for everyone else. The six-day sale will have offers and discounts on smartphones, appliances, TVs, etc.

Amazon is offering free mobile screen insurance on all mobile phones, besides free one-year extended warranty on purchase of all refrigerators, washing machines and TVs during the Great Indian Festival.

Best offers in the Amazon sale during the Prime early access from noon today till midnight:

Fire TV Stick at Rs 2,799, a discount of 30%.

Kindle Paperwhite at Rs 8,249, 25% discount.

Rs 1,000 off on annual Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Best smartphones deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Amazon is offering up to 50% off on mobile phones, additional cashbacks, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs and free screen protection.

Amazon is offering OnePlus 6 (6+64 GB), at a discounted price of Rs 29,999.

Redmi Y2 64GB with 16MP AI selfie camera is available for a discount of Rs 3,500 while the 32GB model is on sale with a discount of Rs 1,500.

Mi A2 with 12 + 20 MP dual rear camera is priced at Rs 14,999, a discount of Rs 2,500.

Redmi 6A will be on flash sale every two hours starting from 8 am on October 10. It is priced Rs 5,999.

Realme 1 will be available at a never before price starting from Rs 10,490.

Amazon is promising to sell the latest launches from Moto at lowest ever prices. Moto E5 Plus, with a huge 5000 mAh battery, will be sold at Rs 9,999; Moto G6, the latest in the G series, will be available for Rs 11,999; and Moto G5s Plus for Rs 9,999. All these will be available with no-cost EMIs and free screen protection worth up to Rs 10,000.

There are also deals on Honor, Huawei and Samsung mobiles. Huawei Nova 3i will be priced at Rs 17,990, Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 42,990, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 43,990.

Best deals in TVs:

New Mi TV Pro series 32 & 49 inch TVs exclusively on flash sale for Prime members at 9 pm on October 9.

Sanyo will launch its Android TVs and these will be on flash sale on October 10 starting at 11pm

BPL will launch the first ever TV and Fire TV stick combo in a flash sale at Rs 11,990, starting at 9 pm on October 10.

Up to 40% off on LG OLED TVs.

Best deals in consumer electronics:

JBL 2.0 wireless soundbar at a discounted price of Rs 7,999.

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones at Rs 12,600.

JBL Go Bluetooth speaker at Rs 1,399.

Best offers in Amazon devices:

Echo Dot 3rd Gen at Rs 2,999. Echo Dot 2nd Gen at Rs 2,449.

Amazon Echo at Rs 6,999

2.1 Stereo Echo bundles with all new Echo Sub, starting at Rs 24,499.