Q2 earnings: HCL Tech posts better-than-expected profit
HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 14.8% rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business
Last Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 04 34 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 14.8% rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 25.34 billion rupees ($344.43 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from 22.07 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of 24.50 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue from operations jumped 19.5% to 148.60 billion rupees, while revenue from the software services business rose about 21% to 87.11 billion rupees.
First Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 04 27 PM IST
