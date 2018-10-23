 Q2 earnings: HCL Tech posts better-than-expected profit - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Q2 earnings: HCL Tech posts better-than-expected profit

HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 14.8% rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business

Last Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 04 34 PM IST
Mekhla Raina and Krishna V Kurup, Reuters
HCL Tech posts higher-than-expected second-quarter profit. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
HCL Tech posts higher-than-expected second-quarter profit. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 14.8% rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 25.34 billion rupees ($344.43 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from 22.07 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of 24.50 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.5% to 148.60 billion rupees, while revenue from the software services business rose about 21% to 87.11 billion rupees.

First Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 04 27 PM IST
Topics: HCL Tech HCL Tech Q2 results September quarter HCL Technologies Ltd net profit HCL Tech Q2 earnings

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »