Q2 earnings: HCL Tech posts better-than-expected profit

HCL Tech posts higher-than-expected second-quarter profit. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies Ltd posted a 14.8% rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ estimates, helped by higher revenue from its software services business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 25.34 billion rupees ($344.43 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from 22.07 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of 24.50 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.5% to 148.60 billion rupees, while revenue from the software services business rose about 21% to 87.11 billion rupees.