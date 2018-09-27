There was an initial phase of scepticism: ShopX’s Amit Sharma

Amit Sharma, CEO and co-founder of ShopX, a B2B e-commerce platform.

ShopX was launched with a mission-critical statement of providing ‘ease’. The uncompromising agenda was to create a platform for retailers where engagement and transactions were smooth and easy. Our biggest challenge and greatest victory lay in developing an uncomplicated and exciting app platform for our retail partners. With close to 50,000 retailers who were unaccustomed to the digital way of commerce and relied heavily on conventional buying means, we were aiming for a real breakthrough in behaviour.

We approached the problem with a two-pronged strategy—promote intent and create a change in behaviour. Hence, our efforts were sectioned to create a great market place model and a cracker of an interface.

There was an initial phase of scepticism, since our audience was largely an untapped group of retailers from tier 2 and tier 3 towns. The main reason for this was the limited understanding of the value that a digital mode of functioning could add and an lack of trust in technology along with the product quality and delivery promise offered to retailers.

We worked at combating their doubts by putting together the best business place model, which meant providing the best rates in the market, ensuring stock availability, delivery within 24 hours and quality products with warranty. While our business team was working at enhancing the marketplace model, our tech team undertook the challenge of creating an interface that was reliable and provided a seamless experience to the retailers. The ShopX app successfully met the expectations of retailers.

Today, our numbers speak for themselves. With a transacting base of 50,000 retailers clocking a GMV of monthly ₹50 crore-plus we know we are on the right path to a retail revolution.