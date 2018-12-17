Uday Shankar elected vice-president of FICCI

Uday Shankar photographed at his office in Mumbai. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Uday Shankar has been named vice president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the year 2018-19, a statement from the apex body said.

Shankar is currently president, 21st Century Fox, Asia, and chairman and chief executive officer of Star India. Last week, he was appointed chairman, Star and Disney India, and president, The Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific as part of a leadership reorganization strategy by the company.

Shankar is the first Indian media and entertainment industry executive to assume a leadership position in a national industry chamber like FICCI.

Previously a political journalist with The Times of India, Shankar has served as chief executive officer and editor of Star News, besides spearheading the launch of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak in 2000, and English news channel Headlines Today in 2003. He was also editor and news director of the TV Today Group.

In the past, he has served as chairman of the FICCI media and entertainment committee and president of the Indian Broadcasting Federation, playing a key role in pushing for changes in self-regulation in the media and access for consumers to the digitized distribution.