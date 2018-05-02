Marico Q4 profit rises 7% at Rs183.2 crore

Marico shares ended 4.70% down at Rs316.90 on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: FMCG firm Marico on Wednesday reported a 7.19% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs183.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended on 31 March 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs170.91 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs1,502.97 crore against Rs1,344.43 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Marico said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, the company reported revenue from operations at Rs1,480 crore , up 12% year-on-year.

“The India business volumes grew by a modest 1%, while the international business posted a very healthy constant currency growth of 16% (volume growth of 5%per cent),” the company said.

“Value growth in the India business was led by price hikes in the coconut oil portfolio. Gross margins continued to remain under pressure owing to the unrelenting inflation in copra prices against a benign input cost environment in the base quarter,” it added.

Sharing outlook for the current fiscal, Marico said there have been early signs of a revival in rural (market), as it outpaced urban growth in the last three quarters of fiscal 2017-18.

“We expect the government’s spending plans to bolster rural development and raising of minimum support prices of crops to help regain the momentum in rural demand in the medium term. Normal monsoons, as recently forecast, would be critical for a pickup in overall sentiment and demand growth in rural areas,” it added.

For the year ended 31 March 2018, Marico reported a net profit of Rs827.45 crore against that of Rs810.97 crore in 2016-17. Marico’s total income in the full financial year was at Rs6,417.72 crore as against Rs6,033.23 crore in 2016-17.

