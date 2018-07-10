Amazon Prime Day to offer smartphone deliveries within 2 hours

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Amazon Prime members in India will have access to hundreds of top international Amazon Prime Day deals. Photo: AP

Amazon India has added its exclusive smartphones, including the OnePlus 6, MotoG and RealMe, to the Prime Now selection of products, enabling their delivery in a matter of hours. This offer is only applicable during the Amazon Prime Day sale slated for 16-17 July.

“We are excited to add the best-selling Amazon Exclusive mobile phones to Prime Now selection of over 10,000 products available in hours. These consumer electronics categories have seen rapid adoption and have grown 10x month-on-month since launch. In fact, our launch offer on Amazon Devices led to overwhelming demand leading to a sell-out of the Fire TV stick within 72 hours,” said Siddharth Nambiar, head of Prime Now India.

Apart from the superfast delivery, Amazon is also offering steep discounts on smartphones during the Prime Day sale. Amazon devices, such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Echo speakers and Kindle, other electronics, home and kitchen supplies, and grocery will see special offers as well.

Discounts will be available only for Amazon Prime customers while the two-hour delivery is only on Prime Now app in select pin codes of Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad between 6am and 12 midnight.

Amazon Prime members shopping on the Prime Now app will get 25% off on grocery orders above ₹ 1,500 until 15 July. New customers on Prime Now during this period will get up to ₹ 100 cashback for their first purchase above ₹ 100.

Amazon Prime Day is a 36-hour sale from 12 noon on 16 July to midnight on 17 July, offering Prime members access to over 200 exclusive launches, blockbuster deals, movie and music premiers. This year, Indian Amazon Prime members will also get access to international Prime Day deals.