VIP Industries elevates Sudip Ghose as CEO

Dilip Piramal, managing director and chairman, VIP Industries. File photo: Mint

VIP Industries Ltd, India’s largest homemade luggage company elevated Sudip Ghose as chief executive officer on Tuesday.

Ghose joined the company in April 2013 from rival Samsonite Pvt. Ltd where he was the executive director marketing- South Asia.

Promoter Dilip Piramal continues to hold the post of managing director and chairman in the nearly 50-year-old company whereas daughter Radhika Piramal is vice chairperson and executive director.

“Sudip is a highly competent leader who has a proven track record,” said Radhika Piramal.

At Samsonite, Ghose played a pivotal role in successfully creating the brands of American Tourister and Lavie in India.

He has also worked at top positions at Onida, Whirlpool India, Reliance and Bausch & Lomb.