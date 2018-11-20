Priyanka Chopra wants these items as wedding gifts, shares list on Amazon

Priyanka Chopra with her American fiance Nick Jonas. The actress, who is now shooting for her next Hindi film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ in Delhi, took to Instagram to share her wedding registry.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is getting married to American singer Nick Jonas next month, has shared a list of items, including a $2,500 OLED TV and a dog raincoat, which she wants as wedding gift from her guests. Known as a wedding registry, her wishlist has been shared on e-commerce site Amazon.

Available publicly, the Amazon Wedding Registry has all her must-have items as she starts a new chapter in life.

“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I’ve selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours. I am also so happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, an organization that I hold close to my heart,” Priyanka Chopra said. The actress, who is now shooting for her next Hindi film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ in Delhi, took to her Instagram to share her wedding list with her followers.

Items in her list vary from kitchen items like utensils, pet accessories, travel bags, household items and fitness instruments like snowboard, skates, indoor bike, dumbell set and table tennis set.

Chopra hasn’t forgotten her dog Diana for whom she wants a pink-coloured dog collar, GPS pet tracker, dog raincoat and pet bed.

The list includes tech products like a Canon IVY Wireless Mini Photo Printer, $ 2,500 LG OLED TV, Levoit air purifier and Amazon Echo Look.

Although little-known in India, the concept of having a wedding or bridal registry is popular in the US and Europe, as it makes it easier for guests to buy gifts while the couple get what they want. Such lists are usually shared either by the host or the retailer to guests.