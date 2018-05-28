L&T Q4 profit up 4.7%, beats estimate

Analysts on average had expected L&T to post a net profit of Rs3,003 crore. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Bengaluru: Industrial group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd posted a nearly 5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ estimates, on higher order intake during the period.

Net profit rose to Rs3,167 crore ($469.78 million) in the three months ended 31 March from Rs3,025 crore a year earlier, L&T said.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs3,003 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.5% to Rs40,678 crore.

L&T’s order intake rose 5% to Rs49,557 crore in the quarter.