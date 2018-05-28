L&T Q4 profit up 4.7%, beats estimate
L&T’s net profit rose to Rs3,167 crore in the three months ended 31 March from Rs3,025 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Industrial group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd posted a nearly 5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ estimates, on higher order intake during the period.
Net profit rose to Rs3,167 crore ($469.78 million) in the three months ended 31 March from Rs3,025 crore a year earlier, L&T said.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs3,003 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations jumped 10.5% to Rs40,678 crore.
L&T’s order intake rose 5% to Rs49,557 crore in the quarter.
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 34 PM IST
