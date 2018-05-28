 L&T Q4 profit up 4.7%, beats estimate - Livemint
L&T Q4 profit up 4.7%, beats estimate

L&T’s net profit rose to Rs3,167 crore in the three months ended 31 March from Rs3,025 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 35 PM IST
Reuters
Analysts on average had expected L&T to post a net profit of Rs3,003 crore. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
Bengaluru: Industrial group Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd posted a nearly 5% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ estimates, on higher order intake during the period.

Net profit rose to Rs3,167 crore ($469.78 million) in the three months ended 31 March from Rs3,025 crore a year earlier, L&T said.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs3,003 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.5% to Rs40,678 crore.

L&T’s order intake rose 5% to Rs49,557 crore in the quarter.

First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 34 PM IST
Topics: Larsen & Toubro L&T results L&T Q4 results Profit L&T revenue

