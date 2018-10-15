GoAir offers flight tickets at Rs 1 099 in its latest offer

GoAir Rs 1, 099 flight ticket offer is applicable on flights originating from Srinagar. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering tickets as low as Rs 1, 099 for domestic travel. Booking of tickets for GoAir’s Rs 1, 099 offer started today, 15 October 2018, and will end tomorrow. The travel period for this offer varies from place to place. For example, if you want to travel from Delhi to some other domestic destination, then the travel period is 8 November 2018 to 20 December 2018. The starting fare of Rs 1,099 is applicable on flights originating from Srinagar, for a travel period from 8 November 2018 to 30 November 2018, According the GoAir’s website.

Starting fare on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Chennai (Rs 1,119; travel period: 24 November – 13 December 2018), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,399 ; travel period: 12 November 2018 – 15 December 2018 ), Bengaluru (Rs 1,499 ; travel period: 13 November 2018 – 16 December 2018), Ranchi (Rs 1,499 ; travel period: 8 November 2018 – 6 January 2019), Pune (Rs 1,599 ; travel period: 10 November 2018 – 14 December 2018), Goa (Rs 1,599 ; travel period: 8 November 2018 – 15 December 2018 ), Mumbai ( Rs 1,699 ; travel period: 14 November 2018 – 16 December 2018), Patna (Rs 1, 699 ; travel period: 13 November 2018 – 1 January 2019), Hyderabad ( Rs 1699 ; travel period: 19 November 2018 – 15 December 2018), Jaipur (Rs 1,699 ; travel period: 18 November 2018 – 16 December 2018), Guwahati (Rs 1,799 ; travel period: 8 November – 14 December 2018), Nagpur (Rs 1,799 ; travel period: 8 November – 20 December 2018), Kolkata (Rs 1,999 ; travel period: 8 November – 16 December 2018), Delhi (Rs 2,199; travel period: 8 November – 20 December 2018), Lucknow (Rs 2,199 ; travel period: 20 November 2018 – 1 January 2019), and Kochi (Rs 2,599; travel period: 22 November 2018 – 6 January 2019).

Despite rising oil prices, airlines are coming up with new offers on domestic and international tickets.

Wadia group budget carrier GoAir on Sunday launched its second international route with non-stop air services to Male, the capital city of Maldives, from the Mumbai. Besides Mumbai, GoAir will also fly to Male from New Delhi.

GoAir had made its international debut last Friday with a flight with an Airbus A320Neo plane to tourist hub Phuket in Thailand from New Delhi.

GoAir, which commenced its domestic operations in November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly international.

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express, private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet are the other Indian airlines operating flights to overseas destinations.