Sebi serves notice to ICICI Bank’s Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has served a notice to ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan case, involving Videocon Group and NuPower Renewables run by her husband Deepak Kochhar.

Appropriate response would be submitted to the Sebi, ICICI Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a preliminary investigation into Rs3,250 crore loan ICICI Bank had extended to Videocon in 2012 and the possible role Deepak Kochhar in the case.

Reports have alleged that Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot invested Rs64 crore in NuPower Renewables, a firm owned by Deepak Kochhar after Videocon secured a loan from a consortium of banks, including ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank has denied any wrongdoing in the loan, saying it was part of a consortium of lenders that extended the facility to Videocon.

“The MD & CEO and the Bank received a Notice from Sebi on 24 May 2018...requiring responses on matters relating to alleged non-compliance with certain provisions of the erstwhile Listing Agreement and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” the bank said in the filing.

The notice, it further said has been issued based on information furnished by the bank/its MD and CEO to diverse queries made by Sebi concerning dealings between the bank and Videocon Group and certain dealings allegedly between Videocon Group and NuPower.

In April, ICICI Bank Chairman M.K. Sharma had said the board has full confidence in Chanda Kochhar and ruled out any quid pro quo as alleged with regard to certain loan given to Videocon group. Earlier, the bank had clarified that none of investors of NuPower Renewables is a borrower of ICICI Bank.