JK Cement Q3 profits rises 9.7% to Rs73 crore
JK Cement ‘s total income was Rs1,151 crore in the December quarter as against Rs1,083 crore in the same period of previous fiscal
Last Published: Sat, Feb 03 2018. 04 04 PM IST
New Delhi: JK Cement on Saturday reported a 9.76% growth in net profit at Rs72.93 crore for the October-December quarter compared to Rs66.44 crore in the same quarter of last year.
Total income was Rs1,151 crore during the three-month period as against Rs1,083 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, JK Cement said in a filing to the BSE.
The board of the company also approved brownfield expansion at Mangrol in Rajasthan with split grinding unit in UP having total cement production capacity of 42 million tonne per annum at estimated cost outlay of Rs2,000 crore, it added
First Published: Sat, Feb 03 2018. 04 03 PM IST
Latest News »
- Deutsche Bank scales back investment bank as profit drops
- News in Numbers: India ranks 138 on World’s Press Freedom Index
- Govt may buy RBI’s stake in National Housing Bank
- The latest updates to Gmail for web will make you more productive, keep data secure
- Yes Bank Q4 profit rises 29% to Rs1,179.44 crore
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures