JK Cement Q3 profits rises 9.7% to Rs73 crore

JK cement board also approved also approved brownfield expansion at Mangrol in Rajasthan. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: JK Cement on Saturday reported a 9.76% growth in net profit at Rs72.93 crore for the October-December quarter compared to Rs66.44 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Total income was Rs1,151 crore during the three-month period as against Rs1,083 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, JK Cement said in a filing to the BSE.

The board of the company also approved brownfield expansion at Mangrol in Rajasthan with split grinding unit in UP having total cement production capacity of 42 million tonne per annum at estimated cost outlay of Rs2,000 crore, it added