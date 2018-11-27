Tech Mahindra bags IT modernisation project worth Rs 270 crore from Coal India

The implementation of the project would be done in phases. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: IT company Tech Mahindra Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 270 crore project from Coal India to deploy modern technologies in the state-owned company. “We have bagged a Rs 270 crore project from Coal India. It will span over period of five years,” Tech Mahindra Sales Head for India Puneet Gupta told reporters here.

The implementation of the project would be done in phases. The phase 1 of the project includes ERP software implementation in Coal India and its two subsidiaries -- Mahanadi Coalfields and Western Coalfields, Gupta said.

The deal also includes supply and implementation of Hospital Information Management System, across all eight subsidiaries of Coal India covering 21 hospitals, he said.

“We will bring the depth of our digital experience into this engagement and deliver connected experience to Coal India,” Tech Mahindra President, India Business and Corporate Affairs Sujit Baksi said.

He said that the company has also won a five-year project to modernise six Indian ports in September and has started implementation of IT solutions including ERP system, network solution and data centres.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)