Facebook woes sap $17.4 billion of Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth this year
Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune, now at $55.3 billion, has tumbled more than $31 billion from its peak on July 25. Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, is close behind at No. 7 with $54.7 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
New York: Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune has tumbled $17.4 billion so far this year as Facebook Inc. faces fresh criticism over its treatment of critics and continues to grapple with the fallout from its response to Russian election meddling.
Shares of the social media giant fell 3% on Friday to $139.53, the lowest since April 2017. Zuckerberg, 34, who recently was the world’s third-richest person, behind Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, is now ranked sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Zuckerberg’s fortune, now at $55.3 billion, has tumbled more than $31 billion from its peak on July 25. Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison, is close behind at No. 7 with $54.7 billion.
Zuckerberg faced renewed pressure on Friday, with a group of Democratic senators demanding that he respond to news reports that the company used contractors to retaliate against critics of its privacy practices and efforts to thwart Russian propaganda on its network.
Also read: Harder to create viral posts now: Facebook
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Future Retail’s Q2 result shows improvement in same-store sales
- Private insurance firms grow at the expense of LIC stuck with a sick bank
- Page Industries’s lofty valuations get a reality check in Q2
- Q2 results: Grasim’s Vodafone Idea stake is proving costly
- How Vodafone Idea’s $3.5 bn fundraising will impact telecom in India