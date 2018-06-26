Vijay Mallya seeks to sell $2 billion assets to settle bank dues

Vijay Mallya selling assets is seen as a fresh attempt to settle bank dues owed by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya has sought court approvals to sell some frozen assets worth ₹ 13,900 crore, making a fresh attempt to settle bank dues owed by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

Mallya and his United Breweries Holdings filed an application before a court in Karnataka on 22 June, seeking permission to repay creditors from the proceeds of the sale, according to a statement on Tuesday. Accruing interest accounts for most of the dues because of restrictions imposed on disposals, according to the statement.

“I respectfully say that I have made and continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the public sector banks,” Mallya, who now lives in the UK, said in the statement. “If politically motivated extraneous factors interfere, there is nothing that I can do.”

Mallya, 62, is fighting numerous lawsuits in the UK and India over fraud and money-laundering allegations after Indian banks, under pressure from regulators to recover money from defaulters, have gone after the flamboyant former billionaire for unpaid debt of about $1.4 billion owed by his carrier that was grounded in 2012. Indian authorities have also sought his extradition.