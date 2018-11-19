3-day bank holiday this week in many cities. Check the dates

Banks in several cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad will be closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday. Saturday is a holiday for all banks as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In most states of India, commercial banks will be closed for business for 3 days this week. The bank holidays are on account of two festivals — Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi and Guru Nanak Jayanti — and fourth Saturday, making it an extended weekend for bank employees. In cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru this Wednesday, November 21, is a bank holiday due to Eid-e-Milad (Prophet Muhammad’s birthday) under the Negotiable Instruments Act. And on Friday, November 23, banks in several cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad will be closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Cities where banks will be closed for 3 days:

Banks in Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Dehradun, Jammu, Srinagar, Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) will be closed for three days — Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Cities where banks will be closed for 2 days:

Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bengaluru or Bangalore (Karnataka), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) will observe holidays on Wednesday and Saturday only as there is no holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti in these states.

On the other hand, banks in Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, Shillong and Shimla are the ones to be closed on both Friday and Saturday (November 23 and 24).

Since Kerala is observing Eid-e-Milad on Tuesday, banks will be closed on that day besides Saturday.

Places where banks will be closed for 1 day:

Banks in cities like Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Goa, Patna (and rest of Bihar) will be closed only on Saturday as there are no holidays for the two festivals.

All banks will be closed on Saturday as this is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks are closed on second and fourth Saturday of every month.