Divi’s Labs Q4 profit rises 0.89% at Rs261 crore

Divi’s Laboratories reported a 0.89% rise in its standalone profit to Rs261.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, as against Rs259.29 crore in the year-ago quarter
New Delhi: Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Saturday reported a 0.89% rise in its standalone net profit to Rs261.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs259.29 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi’s Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
Standalone total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs1,136.12 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs1,087.57 crore for the same period a year ago.
For the fiscal year 2017-18, the company posted a standalone net profit of Rs869.58 crore as against Rs1,053.27 crore in the previous fiscal.
Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs3,949.71 crore for 2017-18. It was Rs 4,141.72 crore in the previous fiscal.
The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs10 per share per equity share of Rs2 each.
