HC injunction against LG in advertising row with Kent

Mumbai: The Delhi high court granted an ex-parte injunction against LG Electronics Inc. for its advertising campaign for water purifiers following a complaint that it maligns the image of rival purifier-maker Kent.

An ex-parte injunction is an order granted for an urgent matter, where only one party, in this case LG, is heard. A full hearing with all parties is held on a later date.

The court also appointed a local commissioner to inspect the premises of the LG Best Shop in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. The commissioner seized a dismantled Kent water purifier bottle from the office, which was allegedly being used to denigrate Kent’s products.

The court order added that LG, its directors, partners, officers, employees, agents, sales staff advertisers, distributors, franchises and representatives are restrained from advertising, promoting, printing, publishing any promotional material or running any campaign that directly and indirectly disparages the water purifier till the next date of hearing.

A press statement from Kent said, “The LG ad also showed a tampered and dismantled purifiers with artificially filled in dirt to disparage the product and even video has been uploaded on the ‘YouTube’ website, shown to the customers to denigrate KENT RO products.” The ad shows a man in an LG showroom who is talking about the benefits of using an LG metal purifier. After the order, the ad cannot be shown on television, YouTube or any other medium.