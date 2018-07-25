AirAsia offers international flight tickets from Rs 2,510

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,399 under a new offer called ‘Last Minute Deals. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: AirAsia is offering international flight tickets from fares starting as low as Rs 2,510. AirAsia’s offer on flight tickets is valid till 29 July 2018 for a travel period from 1 November 2018 to 13 August 2019, according to its official website airasia.com.

Flight tickets in the AirAsia sale are available from New Delhi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur for Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. However, flyers are required to book their air tickets in advance and these fares are not available during embargo periods.

To woo domestic flyers, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,399 under a new offer called ‘Last Minute Deals!’ This offer is open for booking till 29 July and is applicable for travel period till 31 October 2018, the airline said on its website. The Rs 1,399 fare is applicable on the Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Pune and Kochi domestic routes.

Besides, AirAsia India has also introduced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Amritsar, which will start from 26 July. The flight tickets start from Rs 3,599. The tickets can be booked till 29 July 2018.

Leading airlines GoAir, SpiceJet and Jet Airways are also offering low fares and discounts on flight tickets. In its Wow Wednesday offer, SpiceJet is offering 10% cashback on flight bookings through Paytm Wallet on www.spicejet.com and SpiceJet’s Mobile App only. The offer is valid every Wednesday till 15 August across all sectors catered to by SpiceJet.