Jet Airways’ independent director Ranjan Mathai resigns

Ranjan Mathai’s departure comes as Jet Airways struggles to keep itself afloat, with rising debt levels and higher oil prices weighing on profits.

Last Published: Fri, Nov 23 2018. 11 11 AM IST
Reuters
A file photo of former diplomat Ranjan Mathai, who has resigned as independent director of Jet Airways. Photo: AFP
Bengaluru: Debt-laden carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd’s independent director Ranjan Mathai resigned late on Thursday, citing rising pressure from other commitments.

The departure comes as the airline struggles to keep itself afloat, with rising debt levels and higher oil prices weighing on profits. Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd said last week it is in preliminary talks with Jet, but has not made a proposal to buy a stake.

“I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations, as an independent director on the Board of Jet Airways and have accordingly decided to resign from the Board,” Mathai said in a statement issued by the airline.

First Published: Fri, Nov 23 2018. 11 10 AM IST
