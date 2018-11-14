Perpule raises $4.7 million from Prime Venture, Kalaari, Venture Highway

In 2017, Perpule had raised a seed round of USD 650,000 from Kstart.

New Delhi: Perpule, an omni-channel retail tech company, said Wednesday it has raised USD 4.7 million (about Rs 34 crore) from Prime Venture Partners, Kalaari Capital and Venture Highway.

Perpule plans to use the funds for significant expansion into thousands of retail outlets across 10 cities in the next year, the company said in a statement.

It is already working with leading retailers such as Big Bazaar, Vishal Mega Mart, SPAR, MORE, HyperCITY as well as Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) such as KFC among others.

Through Perpule’s app, customers can scan barcodes on items available at the retail store, and get all the offers and pricing for the products. They can also checkout and pay for the products using the app itself. Earlier in 2017, the company had raised a seed round of USD 650,000 from Kstart, the seed fund of the Kalaari Capital, Venture Highway and Raghunandan G.

“Perpule growing significantly in their customer base in the last 18 months is a testament to the disruptive online to offline solution they have built. Tailor made to suit Indian retail conditions, the platform adds significant value to offline retailers,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital.

