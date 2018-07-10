Axis Bank recommends 3 candidates for the post of CEO to RBI

Axis Bank shares today closed 1.70% up at 532.55 on BSE while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.85% to 36,239.62 points. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Axis Bank, the third largest private bank in terms of market capitalization, on Tuesday said the company has recommended the names of three candidates for the post of chief executive officer (CEO) to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bank said the Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held on 9 July 2018, has recommended the names of three candidates, in order of preference, for the approval of the RBI.

The candidate as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term as the managing director & CEO of the Bank, is due to expire on 31st December 2018, the bank said.

