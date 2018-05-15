Kodak seeks its moment in India with brand licencing deals for white goods and apparels

Kodak is also looking for distributors for its Instant Print Cameras and Pocket Projectors in India. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Following the success of Kodak branded television in India, the Eastman Kodak Co. is now looking to licence the brand to a bunch of products—from white goods and home automation products to education accessories.

By the end of this year, the owner of Kodak brand, which ruled the world of photography for about a century before it went bankrupt in 2012, plans to have 5-7 brand licencees in India as it aims to generate 5-10% of the company’s global licensing revenue from India in about 5 years, said Joel Satin, vice-president (global brand licensing and consumer products), The Eastman Kodak Company. Satin was in India to meet potential licencee partners and its existing business associates. At present, Kodak has two brand licencees in India, and five globally.

“We will launch washing machines under Kodak brand by the end of this year. Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd, our licencee for television will be our licencee for washing machines,” said Satin, adding that India will be the first country where Kodak washing machines will be sold.

Super Plastronics, which has been a contract manufacturer for some of the home-grown television brand brands like SVL, Crown and Suntek, launched Kodak television in India in August 2016. According to its CEO Avneet Singh Marwah, the firm is aiming to grab 6-7% of India’s television market (13 million units sold in 2017: PwC) over next three years, from around 3% now.

Over a period of time the firm has plans launch Kodak branded air conditioners, microwave ovens and refrigerators, home automation products and audio products, among others. “We need multiple partners because distribution is different for every product,” Satin said.

“In the US, we have a limited presence in apparel in association with brands like H&M and Forever 21. We are looking for licencee partners in India for apparel as well,” said Satin. “We need to catch the attention of the young consumers. Apparel could be a good way to get brand Kodak familiar with the younger generation who would eventually move up to other Kodak products,” he added.

Depending on its success in India, Satin said, the company will take Kodak branded white goods to markets in south America, west Asia, Africa and some parts of south Asia. “We may also look at exporting to the US. India can be a hub for exports of our white goods,” he added.

Besides, Kodak is also looking for distributors for its Instant Print Cameras and Pocket Projectors in India. Satin said Kodak may also look at selling its healthcare imaging products, home information technology devices, such as scanners and desktop printers here. “We also have a business in solar solutions for home. There’s scope for that business in India in future. We’ll look into having a presence in the segment in future,” he added.