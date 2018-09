Elon Musk’s SpaceX signs up first passenger for round-the-moon trip

A mock up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft is displayed during a media tour of SpaceX headquarters and rocket factory in Hawthorne, California. File Photo: AFP

Sydney: Elon Musk’s rocket company signed up its first passenger for a flight around the moon, taking a giant leap toward commercializing space travel. The person’s identity will be revealed on 17 September, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) said in a tweet. Asked whether he’d be the first passenger, Musk—who’s also the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc.—posted an emoji of a Japanese flag.

SpaceX has signed the world"s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle—an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space. Find out who"s flying and why on Monday, September 17. pic.twitter.com/64z4rygYhk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 14, 2018

Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic LLC are among companies that are attempting to commercialize space travel. In July, billionaire Branson said he hoped to be sitting on a spaceship going to space before the end of the year.

SpaceX this month successfully launched a commercial satellite from Florida, marking the company’s 16th mission of 2018. Its valuation has climbed to about $28 billion, making it the third-most valuable venture-backed startup in the US after Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc.

The company also has a contract to ferry American astronauts to the International Space Station.