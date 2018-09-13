When Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, was in pyjamas at an Amazon board meeting

A picture shared by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/jeffbezos

New Delhi: Jeff Bezos, Amazon chief and the world’s richest person, attended a board meeting in pyjamas on Wednesday and shared the new look on Instagram. Dressed in a dark blue night-suit with white piping, Bezos looked like he had came straight out of his bed to attend the meeting. It was for a cause, he explained.

In his Instagram post Jeff Bezos said “Amazonians” were wearing pyjamas to work “across the globe” to raise awareness of childhood cancer. It was, he added, the most comfortable he had been at a board meeting of his gigantic e-commerce company.

Since being shared online, the post has received 64,877 likes and various comments.

“September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and each year Amazon partners with @ACCOrg to raise awareness of childhood cancer – second leading cause of death for kids in the US between ages 4 and 14’, he wrote in an Instagram post shared.

In his instagram post, Jeff Bezos explains that “Amazonians across the globe show their support by wearing their pajamas to work – also known as #PJammin. Another way we’re raising awareness is through our special #GoGold boxes – you may receive one during September. Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!”

PJammin events are hosted in “solidarity for the thousands of children living in their pyjamas for months while receiving medical treatment.” Each event helps raise money to support American Childhood Cancer organisation.

Employees at Amazon followed Jeff Bezos example and also started ‘PJammin.’